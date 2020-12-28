JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 580 Vacancies Notified for Driver, Technical Officer, RA, JE & Other Posts, Apply Online from 31 Dec

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Driver, Technical Officer, RA, JE & Others under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at jkssb.nic.in.

The online application procedure for the aforesaid posts will commence from 31 December 2020 and end on 20 January 2021. The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination only. The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 31 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 20 January 2021

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Science & Technology - 11 Posts

ARI and Training - 35 Posts

Law, Justice and Parliaments - 44 Posts

Public Works (R& B) Department -490 Posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Driver-II: Matriculation with the holder of Driving License of HGV/PSV.

Technical Officer: Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/ Electronics & Communication /Renewable Energy/Computer Engineering Stream.

Research Assistant: First Class Masters Degree in any branch of Science/Mathematics /Statistics or First Class Masters Degree in Engineering from any recognized University.

Driver GradeII: Minimum Matric and Maximum 10+2, having valid HGV/PSV Driving License.

Junior Engineer(Civil): Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/Indian University; Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India.

Junior Engineer(Mechanical): Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt. Recognized University; Degree in Mechanical Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India.

Draftsman(Civil): Draftsman Training Course Certificate/Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. Recognized Institute.

Draftsman(Mechanical): Two years of Draftsman Training Course Certificate/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute.

Works Supervisor: Matric pass or it's equivalent from any recognized Board or University and ITI Certificate in Building Construction or Carpentry Trade.

Proof Reader, V-Copy Holder: Graduate from a recognized university.

How to apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online at jkssb.nic.in from 31 December 2020 and end on 20 January 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

