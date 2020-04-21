Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 April 2020: Apply for 3900+ SMC, WCD Delhi, Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra, JSSHS and DRDO

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 April 2020 for 3900+ more than vacancies in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), WCD Delhi, Arogya Vibhag Aurangabad Maharashtra, Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) and DRDO Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format. Candidates are required to appear for walk in interview on scheduled date and time.

Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Delhi has invited applications for Consultant, Accountant & Other Posts for implementation of the government of India Scheme - Poshan Abhiyan. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag, National Health Mission, Aurangabad Maharashtra has invited applications for the 3400+ various paramedical posts including Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Hospital manager, Physician, DEO, AYUSH MO, X-Ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Stores Officer and other. The recruitment process has been initiated in a bid to fulfill the requirement for COVID-19. Interested candidates can apply for Arogya Vibhag Aurangabad Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 on or before 25 April 2020.

Despite the fact that country is facing the lockdown situation, there is a golden opportunity for the Senior Resident posts right now. Yes...Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) has notified for the 45 Senior Resident posts. Selection for the Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Interview scheduled on 24 April 2020.

Defence Research and Development Service (DRDO)-Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) post. Eligible applicants can apply for Defence Research & Development Service (DRDO)-Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 21 days from the date of publication in Employment News.