Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply for 262 Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, Aaya and MO Posts for COVID 19

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format. Candidates are required to appear for walk in interview on scheduled date and time.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 23 April 2020 (More details are available in the pdf link below)

Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (MO) - 31 Posts

Nurse - 176 Posts

Wardboy - 27 Posts

Aaya - 28 Posts

Salary:

Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000 per month

Staff Nurse - Rs. 13,000 per month

Ward Boy - Rs. 7,500 per month

Aaya - Rs. 7,500 per month

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts

Medical Officer (MO) - MBBS

Nurse - Candidates should have General Nursing Diploma/B.Sc in Nursing

Wardboy - 10th Class Passed with 3 years experience.

Aaya- 10th passed with experience

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Recruitment 2020

The Eligible candidates can can appear for the interview along with the prescribed application on scheduled date and time at the mentioned venue in the official notification. Candidates can refer to detailed notification link for more information regarding eligibility, application process etc.

Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF