Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply for 262 Staff Nurse, Ward Boy, Aaya and MO Posts for COVID 19

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format. Candidates are required to appear for walk in interview on scheduled date and time.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 23 April 2020 (More details are available in the pdf link below)
Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer (MO) - 31 Posts
- Nurse - 176 Posts
- Wardboy - 27 Posts
- Aaya - 28 Posts
Salary:
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000 per month
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 13,000 per month
- Ward Boy - Rs. 7,500 per month
- Aaya - Rs. 7,500 per month
Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts
- Medical Officer (MO) - MBBS
- Nurse - Candidates should have General Nursing Diploma/B.Sc in Nursing
- Wardboy - 10th Class Passed with 3 years experience.
- Aaya- 10th passed with experience
How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Recruitment 2020
The Eligible candidates can can appear for the interview along with the prescribed application on scheduled date and time at the mentioned venue in the official notification. Candidates can refer to detailed notification link for more information regarding eligibility, application process etc.
Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF