Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 May 2020: Apply for 5000+ ESIC Hospital, KSP, CPCB, Safdarjung Hospital and Thane Municipal Corporation

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 May 2020 for 5000+ more than vacancies in Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital Delhi (ESIC Hospital Delhi), Karnataka State Police (KSP), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Safdarjung Hospital VMMC and Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

ESIC Hospital Delhi (Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital Delhi) Job Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital Delhi (ESIC Hospital Delhi) has invited applications for the Radiologist posts. Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview on 03 June 2020.

ESIC Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 29 Senior Resident Posts till 03 June

Karnataka State Police (KSP) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Armed Police Constable and Civil Police Constable. A total of 4014 vacancies are available out of which 2007 vacancies are for Civil Police Constable (Men and Women), 1005 for Armed Police Constable (Men-Kalyan Karnatka), 558 for Police Constable (Civil- Men and Women) and 444 for Armed Police Constable (CAR/DAR -Men). KSP Constable Application has been started on 20 May 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment on official website rec20.ksp-online.in. The last date of submitting application is 22 June 2020. However, the last date of fee submission is 25 June 2020.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2020 for 4000+ Police Constable (Armed and Civil) Posts: Apply Online for Karnataka Police Recruitment @rec20.ksp-online.in

If you are the government job seekers then you have the golden opportunity to work with Central Pollution Control Board...Yes, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited applications for the 48 posts for Scientist, Senior Technician, Lower Division Clerk and other on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CPCB Recruitment 2020 for Scientist and other Posts on or before 25 May 2020.

Central Pollution Control Board Recruitment 2020: Apply till May 25 for 48 Posts of LDC, Technician and other @cpcb.nic.in

The Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC, Delhi has invited applications for the post of Junior Resident (Non-PG) MBBS purely on Adhoc basis in its various Departments in view of outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) . Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit their application from 25 May 2020 to 31 May 2020.

Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Recruitment 2020: 282 Vacancies for Jr Resident Posts

Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika is conducting Walk-in-Interview for various posts such as Nurse, ANM, Data Entry Operator, Intensivist, Junior Resident, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Health Inspector, Sister Incharge, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, Assistant Laboratory Technician, ECG Operator, Aaya and Ward Boy for COVID -19 Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and attend walk-in-interview on 22 May, 26 May, 27 May, 28 May, 29 May and 30 May 2020.