Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 September 2020: Apply for 700+ Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra, PWB, DHFWS Punjab, WBMSC and THDC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 September 2020 for 700+ more than vacancies in Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra, Punjab Wakf Board (PWB), Directorate Of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission and THDC India Limited Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Directorate Of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 40
Last Date: 27 September 2020
4. Organization: THDC India Limited
Post Name: ITI Trade Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 110
Last Date: 20 October 2020
3. Organization: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra
Post Name: Nurse, MO and Other Posts
Vacancies: 169
Last Date: 21 September 2020
2. Organization: Punjab Wakf Board (PWB)
Post Name: Accounts Clerk, Legal Support assistants, Peon and Other Posts
Vacancies: 173
Last Date: 24 September 2020
1. Organization: West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission
Post Name: Headmaster/Headmistress and Superintendent Posts
Vacancies: 216
Last Date: 30 September 2020