Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 September 2020: Apply for 700+ Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra, PWB, DHFWS Punjab, WBMSC and THDC

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 21 September 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Sep 21, 2020 13:58 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 September 2020 for 700+ more than vacancies in Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra, Punjab Wakf Board (PWB), Directorate Of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission and THDC India Limited Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Directorate Of Health & Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 40

Last Date: 27 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: THDC India Limited

Post Name: ITI Trade Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 110

Last Date: 20 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra

Post Name: Nurse, MO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 169

Last Date: 21 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Punjab Wakf Board (PWB)

Post Name: Accounts Clerk, Legal Support assistants, Peon and Other Posts

Vacancies: 173

Last Date: 24 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission

Post Name: Headmaster/Headmistress and Superintendent Posts

Vacancies: 216

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

