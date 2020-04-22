Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–22 April 2020: Apply for 800+ NWDA New Delhi, NICPR, Delhi University, DDA and RIMS Ranchi

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 22 April 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in National Water Development Agency (NWDA), National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR), Delhi University, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has invited applications for the Technical, Administration and Finance Consultant posts. Interested persons can apply for National Water Development Agency (NWDA) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 11 May 2020.

NWDA, New Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 25 Technical, Administration and Finance Consultant Posts

National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer, Data Entry Operator and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 and 25 April 2020.

NICPR Recruitment 2020: 117 Vacancies for Technical Officer, DEO & Other Posts

Delhi University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Guest Faculty. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2020.

Delhi University DU Hiring 28 Guest Faculty Posts, Last Date of application is 15 May

DDA Recruitment 2020 Online Application Registrations are being filled up at DRDO Official Website for recruitment to the post of Stenographer, Mali, Patwari, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Director, Planning Assistant and others in various departments. Candidates holding requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts latest by 30 April 2020.

DDA Recruitment 2020 Online Application Registration Ongoing @dda.org.in for 629 Vacancies, Apply Online by 30 April

Rims Ranchi Recruitment 2020 online application procedure last date extended for recruitment to the 25 vacancies of Tutor posts. Candidates who have yet not applied for the posts can apply to the posts at fssai.gov.in. The online application last date has been extended till 15 May 2020. Earlier, the last date of online application was 30 April 2020.