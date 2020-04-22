Delhi University DU Hiring 28 Guest Faculty Posts, Last Date of application is 15 May

Delhi University Recruitment 2020: Delhi University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Guest Faculty. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for Delhi University Recruitment 2020: 15 May 2020

Delhi University DU Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total number of Posts: 28

Unreserved - 12 Posts

SC - 5 Posts

ST - 1 Post

OBC - 7 Posts

EWS - 3 Posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates having Good academic record as defined by the University with at least 55% marks at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by UGC or CSIR.

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 50, 000/-

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Head of the Department, Department of Chemistry, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007 by Speed Post. The last date of application submission is 15 May 2020.

