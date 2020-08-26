Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 August 2020: Apply for 3000+ Dr YSP University, JSSH, OSSC, UPPCL and Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 August 2020 for 3000+ more than vacancies in Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSH), Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) and Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSH)

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 17

Last Date: 15 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 18

Walk-in-interview Date: 01 and 02 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL)

Post Name: Assistant Accountant Posts

Vacancies: 21

Last Date: 29 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

Post Name: Assistant Jailor Posts

Vacancies: 44

Last Date: 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur

Post Name: Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts

Vacancies: 3177

Last Date: 26 August 2020