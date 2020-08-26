Study at Home
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 August 2020: Apply for 3000+ Dr YSP University, JSSH, OSSC, UPPCL and Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 26 August 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Aug 26, 2020 15:16 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 26 August 2020
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 26 August 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 August 2020 for 3000+ more than vacancies in Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSH), Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) and Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSH)

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 17

Last Date: 15 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 18

Walk-in-interview Date: 01 and 02 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL)

Post Name: Assistant Accountant Posts

Vacancies: 21

Last Date: 29 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

Post Name: Assistant Jailor Posts

Vacancies: 44

Last Date: 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur

Post Name: Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts

Vacancies: 3177

Last Date: 26 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

