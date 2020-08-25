Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020 for 3177 Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020: Arogaya Vibhag, Zilla Parishad, Solapur has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Stores Officer, DEO and Ward Boy. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through mail from 24 August to 26 August 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 26 August 2020
Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 3177 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 1702
- Physician - 7
- Medical Officer - 99
- Medical Officer Ayush - 503
- ECG Technician - 4
- Lab Technician - 82
- Pharmacist - 84
- Stores Officer - 78
- DEO - 80
- Ward Boy - 538
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc Nursing.
- Physician - MD Medicine.
- Anesthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anesthesia.
- Medical Officer - MBBS Degree.
- Ayush MO -BAMS/ BUMS/BDS/MDS.
- ECG Technician - Experience of ECG Technician at least 1 Year
- Lab Technician - B.Sc DMLT
- Pharmacist - D. Pharmacy /B. Pharmacy
- Stores Officer - Any Graduate with1 Year experience as store officer
- DEO - Any Graduate With GCC Mar-30 & Eng 40 WPM Typing
- Ward Boy - 10th passed
For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below
Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs.20000/-
- Physician - Rs.75000/-
- Medical Officer - Rs.60000/-
- Ayush MO - Rs.30000/-
- ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, DEO - Rs.17000/-
- Stores Officer - Rs.20000/-
- Ward Boys - Rs 400 Per Day Daily Wages
How to Apply for Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to covidbharti2@gmail.com on or before 26 August 2020.
Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment Notification PDF