Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020 for 3177 Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020: Arogaya Vibhag, Zilla Parishad, Solapur has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Stores Officer, DEO and Ward Boy. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through mail from 24 August to 26 August 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 26 August 2020

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 3177 Posts

Staff Nurse - 1702

Physician - 7

Medical Officer - 99

Medical Officer Ayush - 503

ECG Technician - 4

Lab Technician - 82

Pharmacist - 84

Stores Officer - 78

DEO - 80

Ward Boy - 538

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc Nursing.

Physician - MD Medicine.

Anesthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anesthesia.

Medical Officer - MBBS Degree.

Ayush MO -BAMS/ BUMS/BDS/MDS.

ECG Technician - Experience of ECG Technician at least 1 Year

Lab Technician - B.Sc DMLT

Pharmacist - D. Pharmacy /B. Pharmacy

Stores Officer - Any Graduate with1 Year experience as store officer

DEO - Any Graduate With GCC Mar-30 & Eng 40 WPM Typing

Ward Boy - 10th passed

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs.20000/-

Physician - Rs.75000/-

Medical Officer - Rs.60000/-

Ayush MO - Rs.30000/-

ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, DEO - Rs.17000/-

Stores Officer - Rs.20000/-

Ward Boys - Rs 400 Per Day Daily Wages

How to Apply for Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Staff Nurse, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to covidbharti2@gmail.com on or before 26 August 2020.

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment Notification PDF