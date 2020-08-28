Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 August 2020: Apply for 400+ OSSC, UGVCL, BPSC, Kerala PSC and IITM

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 August 2020 for 400+ more than vacancies in Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

1. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name: Associate Professor and Professor Posts

Vacancies: 35

Last Date: 28 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL)

Post Name: Graduate Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 56

Last Date: 15 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune

Post Name: Research Associates and other Posts

Vacancies: 66

Last Date: 30 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Post Name: Clerk, DEO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 160

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

5. Organization: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

Post Name: Combined Auditor Posts

Vacancies: 161

Last Date: 28 September 2020