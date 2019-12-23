OSSC Recruitment 2020, 161 Vacancies for Combined Auditor Posts, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2019: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published the employment notification for the post of Combined Auditor Posts on contractual basis for the officer of Director of Industries and for Finance Department.

OSSC combined auditor online application date will be notified shortly by the commission on its official website. Eligible and interested can apply for OSSC Combined Auditor posts through OSSC official website www.ossc.gov.in, once the online application link is activated. Before applying for the post candidates should read the OSSC Combined Auditor Detailed Notification and ensure their eligibility for the post.

The candidates applying for the posts should possess Bachelor’s Degree in any Arts/Science/Commerce or Law and PGDCA. Their age must be between 21 and 32 years. For more information check the article by scrolling down.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: to be announce soon

OSSC Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

Combined Auditor – 161 Posts

Officer of Director of Industries – 14

Finance Department - 147

Pay Scale:

Rs. 9300- to 34,800

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Combined Auditor Posts

Candidates should posses Bachelors’ Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or Law from a recognised University and possess minimum qualification of PGDCA

Must have passed odia at least upto ME Standard

Age Limit:

21 to 32 Years

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

Selection Procedure OSSC Combined Auditor Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Computer Practical Skill Test and Certificate Verification

How to Apply for the OSSC Combined Auditor Posts Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in

Application Fee:

Rs.200/- should be paid through online mode.

OSSC Combined Auditor Notification

OSSC Official Website