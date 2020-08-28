UGVCL Recruitment 2020 for 56 Graduate Apprentice Posts, Download Notification @ugvcl.com

UGVCL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), a subsidiary of GUVNL (erstwhile GEB), an ISO-9001:2008 Company and the recipient of National Gold Shield for its excellent performance in power distribution during 2010-11, has invited applications for the post of Graduate Apprentice under BOAT Scheme (One year Contract basis). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 September 2020

UGVCL Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 56 Posts

Male - 39

Female - 17

Stipend:

Rs. 9000/- per month which may be amended by GUVNL from to time during Apprentice engagement period.

Eligibility Criteria for Graduate Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Passed with Minimum 55% in Regular B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the year 2018 to 2020 in granted by statutory University

Age Limit:

28 years for unreserved candidate 05 years relaxation shall be given for reserved category

Selection Process for Graduate Apprentice Posts

Selection for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained and verification of original documents at the time of Interview.

How to apply for UGVCL Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can send their application along with all relevant enclosures to The Additional General Manager (HR), Corporate Office, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Visnagar Road, Mehsana-384001 by Registered post / Registered Courier / speed post, duly mentioning “Application for Engagement of Graduate Apprentice under BOAT Scheme” on envelop. The last date for the submission of application is 15 September 2020.

UGVCL Graduate Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF