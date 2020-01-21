Top 5 of the day–21 January 2020, Vacancies KGMU, Dyal Singh College, ICDS Karnataka and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 January 2020 for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes King Georges Medical University (KGMU), Dyal Singh College, Women and Child Development Department Davanagere (ICDS Davanagere), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Mysuru have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

King Georges Medical University (KGMU) has Invited applications for the post of Principal, Professor & Other. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 10 February 2020.

Dyal Singh College has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Dyal Singh College Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 31 January 2020.

Women and Child Development Department Davanagere (ICDS Davanagere) has invited applications for the Anganwadi Worker & Helper posts. Interested candidates can apply for Women and Child Development Department Davanagere (ICDS Davanagere) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2020.

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi and others in various departments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Dharwad. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2020.

Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Mysuru has invited applications for the Anganwadi Sahayak & Helper posts. Interested candidates can apply for Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Mysuru Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2020.

