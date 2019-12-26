Top 5 of the day–26 December 2019, Vacancies IFGTB Coimbatore, MGVCL, PGVCL, DMRC, Revenue Department and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 December 2019, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Survey Settlement and Land Records Karnataka Revenue Dept Karnataka, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB Coimbatore) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Survey Settlement and Land Records, Karnataka, Revenue Dept Karnataka has invited applications for the recruitment of Land Surveyor. A total of 2072 vacancies are available for the post of Revenue Department Land Surveyor Recruitment 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSLR Recruitment 2020 through online mode. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 21 January 2020 through SSLR official website www.landrecords.karnataka.gov.in. For more information, check Revenue Department Land Surveyor notification given below.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is inviting the online applications for the recruitment of 1492 Posts. The registration has been already started on official website of DMRC i.e. www.delhimetrorail.com. Eligible and interested candidates can register for DMRC Posts on or before 13 January 2020.

Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board has invited applications for the 881 posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2020.

Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), a Power Distribution Company of erstwhile Gujarat Electricity Board, has invited applications for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) . MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Registration has been already started on MGVCL official website i.e. mgvcl.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MGVCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 on or before 15 January 2020.

Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB Coimbatore) has invited applications for the Senior Project Fellow, JRF and other posts. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 08 January 2020.

