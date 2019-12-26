Revenue Department Recruitment 2020, 2072 Vacancies for Land Surveyor Posts in SSLR Karnataka

Revenue Department Recruitment 2020: Survey Settlement and Land Records, Karnataka, Revenue Dept Karnataka has invited applications for the recruitment of Land Surveyor. A total of 2072 vacancies are available for the post of Revenue Department Land Surveyor Recruitment 2020.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSLR Recruitment 2020 through online mode. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 21 January 2020 through SSLR official website www.landrecords.karnataka.gov.in. For more information, check Revenue Department Land Surveyor notification given below.

Revenue Department Survey, Settlement and Land Records Karnataka Important Date

Last Date of Application - 21 January 2020

Revenue Department Survey, Settlement and Land Records KarnatakaVacancy Details

Land Surveyor –2072 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Revenue Department Survey, Settlement and Land Records Karnataka Land Surveyor Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

PUC, 12th Class, Diploma (Civil), BE/ B.Tech (Civil)

Age Limit:

18 to 65 Years

How to Apply for Revenue Department Survey, Settlement and Land Records Karnataka Land Surveyor Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on Survey Settlement and Land Records Karnataka official website http://landrecords.karnataka.gov.in on or before 28 August 2019.

SSLR Karnataka Revenue Department Land Surveyor Recruitment Notification



SSLR Karnataka Revenue Department Land Surveyor Online Application



Revenue Department Survey, Settlement & Land Records Official Website



