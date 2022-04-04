Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 04 April 2022: 1500+ Vacancies in Army, GST Department, PSC and Other

Top Govt 5 Jobs of the Day - 04 April 2022: Today, more than 1500 Vacancies are available in Indian Army, GST Department, BARC, TNPSC and WCD Odisha. Check Links Below.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 04 April 2022: Today i.e. on 04 April 2022, the government of India has opportunities for 8th Passed, 10th Passed, 12th Passed, Engineers, Trainees, Sportspersons, etc. You can get the details of all jobs as per qualification on this platform in one go.

In order to check the details of these posts including starting date of application, last date of application, mode of application, exam day if any, vacancy details, required qualification, minimum and maximum age limit, etc., you are required to click on the links provided below:

Job Number 1: Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for Steno and MTS Posts

Army HQ 101 Area Shillong Civilian is hiring 10th and 12th students for recruitment to the post of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) Messenger and Steno Grade 2. Interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 01 May 2022

Job Number 2: TNPSC Recruitment 2022 for 590+ AE and Other through CESE

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting the Combined Engineering Services Examination 2022 in the month of June 2022 for which the online registration link is available at tnpsc.gov.in.It is to b noted that, candidates who clear the exam will be called for an interview round and those who clear both the round will be selected as Automobile Engineer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health, General Foreman and Technical Assistant.

Job Number 3: WCD Odisha Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 723 Vacancies

Department of Women and Child Development, Odisha (WCD Odisha) is looking for Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Helper at wcdodisha.gov.in. The last date for submitting applications is 16 April 2022.

Job Number 4: GST Central Excise Recruitment 2022 for Havaldar

The Principal Chief Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Mumbai, Maharashtra has invited offline applications for the post ofs Hawaldar under Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 upto 20 April 2022.

Job Number 5: BARC Recruitment 2022 for Trainee and Other Posts

BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Mumbai has published the notification for the recruitment of 266 Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll, Scientific Assistant/B (Safety), Technician/B (Library Science), and Technician/B (Rigger) under various domains.

