BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 266 Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant, Technician Posts @barc.gov.in

BARC is hring for 266 Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant, Technician Posts. Candidates can check important dates, vacancy details, eligibility, selection process and other detaiils.

BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) is looking to recruit Stipendiary Trainee Category-1, Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll, Scientific Assistant/B (Safety), Technician/B (Library Science), and Technician/B (Rigger). It is to be noted, a total of 266 persons shall be recruited through this recruitment.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 April 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 April 2022

BARC Vacancy Details

Total - 266 Posts

Stipendiary Trainee Category-1 Total No.of posts :71 (UR-27, EWS- 8, OBC-18, SC-10, ST-7 & PWD-1 )

Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll Total No.of posts :189 (UR-118, EWS-14, OBC-33, SC-23 & PWD-1)

Scientific Assistant/B (Safety) (Direct Recruitment) Total No.of Post : 01 ( UR)

Technician/B (Library Science) (Direct Recruitment) Total No.of Post : 01 (PwBD – HH(PD)

Technician/B (Rigger) (Direct Recruitment) Total No.of Post : 04 (UR-1, EWS-1 & SC-2)

Eligibility Criteria for BARC Recruitment 20200

Educational Qualification:

Stipendiary Trainee Category I - Diploma in concerned Engineering

Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll - SSC with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate PLUS Trade certificate in A/C Mechanic; Electrician; Electronic Mechanic; Fitter; Instrument Mechanic; Machinist; Turner; Welder. The candidates should meet any of the following requirements as regards Trade Certificate: 1. NTC (ITI pass out) of two year duration. OR NAC of Two years duration under Apprenticeship Training Scheme OR NTC (ITI pass out) of one year duration plus one-year work experience after the completion of course.

Laboratory Assistant - HSC in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate OR SSC with a minimum 60 % marks in aggregate PLUS Trade certificate in Laboratory Assistant. The candidates should meet any of the following requirements as regards Trade Certificate: 1. NTC (ITI pass out) of two years duration. OR 2. NAC of two years duration under Apprenticeship Training Scheme. OR 3. NTC (ITI pass out) of one year duration plus one year work experience after the completion of course. OR 4. NTC (ITI pass out) of one year duration plus NAC of minimum one year duration under Apprenticeship Training Scheme

Plant Operator - HSC in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Scientific Assistant/B (Safety) - Diploma in any engineering (with minimum 50% marks in aggregate) OR B.Sc. (with minimum 50% marks in aggregate) AND One year Diploma / Certificate in Industrial Safety.

Technician/B (Library Science) -SSC (with minimum 60% marks in aggregate) OR HSC in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate. AND Certificate of One year duration in Library Scienceissued by Technical Education Board of State Government or NTC (ITI pass out) of two year duration.

Technician/B (Rigger) - SSC (with minimum 60% marks in aggregate) OR HSC in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate. AND Certificate of One year duration in Rigger Tradeissued by Technical Education Board of State Government or NTC (ITI pass out) of two year duration.

Age Limit:

DR 1 - 18 to 30

DR/2 & DR/3 - 18 to 25 years

BARC Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant, Technician Salary:

DR/1 Scientific Assistant/B (Safety) - Rs.35,400

DR/2 Technician/B (Library Science) - Rs.21,700

DR/3 Technician/B (Rigger) - Rs.21,700

How to Apply for BARC Recruitment 2022 for Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant, Technician

Go to the official website “ https://nrbapply.formflix.com

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the home page of our website. Only one application is acceptable for one post.

If a candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, the application and fees should be submitted separately for each post.

Application Fee: