TPSC Tripura Forest Service Recruitment 2020, Apply Online @tpsconline.in

TPSC Tripura Forest Service Recruitment 2020: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited applications for the permanent posts of Tripura Forest Service Grade-II, Group A Gazetted under GA (P & T) Department, Govt. of Tripura. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Tripura Forest Service 2020 on official website of TPSC tpsconline.in on or before 08 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 08 July 2020

Tripura Forest Service Vacancy Details

Forest Service Grade 2 - 6 Posts



Tripura Forest Service Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Science of any recognised University or equivalent with at least one of the following subjects-Agriculture, Botany, Engineering (Agriculture /Chemical/Civil/Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical), Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology or Honours Certificate holder from any of the Government Forest Rangers College Provided he/she is sponsored by State/Union Territories.

Physical Standard/ Physical Fitness and Medical Examination:

Candidates will be required to undergo a Physical Efficiency Test as prescribed under the Tripura Forest Service (Appointment by Competitive Examination) Regulations, 1994

Age Limit:

21 to 40 Years

Pay Level:

Level 14 of the Tripura Pay Matrix 2018

Selection Process for TPSC Tripura Forest Service

The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination (Multiple Choice type question pattern only), Main Examination (Pattern of Question in Main Examination will be as mentioned in the latest syllabus) and Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test will carry 200 marks, 700 marks and 70 marks respectively

How to Apply for TPSC Tripura Forest Service Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible applicants can apply through Online Application Portal only. Before applying for the post, the candidate shall register his/her details through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz www.tpsc.gov.in. Once person registers he/she particulars, a User ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID. Persons need to apply for the post using the OTPR User ID through Tripura Public Service Commission (Tripura PSC) Commission’s website.

Application Fee:

UR - Rs. 300

ST/SC/BPL - Rs. 250

TPSC Tripura Forest Service Notification 2020 PDF

Tripura Forest Service Online Application Link