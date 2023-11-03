CBSE Transport and Communication Class 12 MCQs of Geography Chapter 7

Transport and Communication Class 12 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 7 Transport and Communication of Class 12 Geography. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2024.

Transport and Communication Class 12 MCQs: Transport and communication are vital components of geographical studies. Transport systems, including road, rail, waterways, and air, facilitate the movement of people and goods. Communication networks, such as telecommunication and the Internet, connect global communities. These aspects shape spatial interactions, impact economic development, and are essential for understanding the modern world's interconnectedness.

In this article, 10 important Transport and Communication Class 12 MCQs with answers are discussed. Students are advised to solve these MCQs to give strength to their CBSE Class 12 Geography Board exam in 2024. These Transport and Communication Class 12 MCQ questions are also provided here in PDF. Click on the link below to download the PDF.

Q1. Which mode of transport is most commonly used for the movement of goods within cities?

(A) Air transport

(B) Water transport

(C) Road transport

(D) Rail transport

Q2. What is the term for the transfer of passengers and goods from one mode of transport to another during a journey?

(A) Transfer station

(B) Multimodal transport

(C) Transport junction

(D) Transit hub

Q3. When was the first public railway line opened?

(A) 1815

(B) 1825

(C) 1830

(D) 1835

Q4. Which waterway in India is known as the "Waterway of Peninsular India"?

(A) Yamuna River

(B) Godavari River

(C) Brahmaputra River

(D) Ganga River

Q5. What type of transport uses underground tunnels to move people and goods?

(A) Water transport

(B) Rail transport

(C) Road transport

(D) Subway transport

Q6. What is the width of a standard gauge railway?

(A) 1.5 m

(B) 1.44 m

(C) 1 m

(D) 0.75 m

Q7. Which is the longest National Highway in India?

(A) NH5

(B) NH6

(C) NH7

(D) NH8

Q8. When was the Suez canal constructed?

(A) 1849

(B) 1859

(C) 1869

(D) 1879

Q9. Which seas are joined by the Panama canal?

(A) Atlantic and Indian

(B) Pacific and Indian

(C) Atlantic and Pacific

(D) the Mediterranean and Red sea

Q10. Which country has the highest density of railway network?

(A) Brazil

(B) The U.S.A.

(C) Canada

(D) Russia

Answer Key

(C) Road transport (B) Multimodal transport (C) 1830 (B) Godavari River (D) Subway transport (A) 1.5 m (C) NH7 (C) 1869 (C) Atlantic and Pacific (D) Russia

