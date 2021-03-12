Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: 2373 Vacancies Notified for TRB Tripura Graduate & Under Graduate Teacher Post, Apply Online @trb.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRB) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Graduate & Under Graduate Teacher. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at trb.tripura.gov.in on or before 14 March 2021.

A total of 2373 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 1154 vacancies are for Under Graduate Teacher and 1219 are for Graduate Teacher. The candidates holding the required qualification are advised to apply to the posts before the closure of the application. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Submission of online application: 10 to 14 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 14 March 2021

Last date for finalisation of application: 14 March 2021

Last date of payment of fees: 14 March 2021

Scrutiny of documents: 15 March 2021

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Under Graduate Teacher - 1154 Posts

Graduate - 1219 Posts

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Under Graduate Teacher - Senior secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or senior secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (8. El. Ed.). OR senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (or one-year diploma in education up to academic session 20O _05) OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks or Graduation (Relaxed Qualification as per MHRD Notification and Passed Tripura-Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET) paper-2 and obtained certificate issued by TRBT.

Graduate - Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor Degree in Education (B.Ed.) or Graduation with at least 45% marks and Bachelor in Education in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard or Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4 - years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) or Graduation (Relaxed Qualification as per MHRD Notification and Passed Tripura-Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET) paper-2 and obtained certificate issued by TRBT.

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts on or before 14 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Tripura Teacher Recruitment 2021 Application Fee