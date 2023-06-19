TS KGBV Notification 2023 Out: Apply Online for 1241 Vacancy, Check Qualification

TS KGBV Recruitment 2023: Government of Telangana School Education Department Office of State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Telangana, Hyderabad published a notification for recruitment to the post of Special Officers (SOs), Post Graduate Contract Resident Teachers (PGCRTs), Contract Resident Teachers (CRTs), Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Special Officers (SOs) & Contract Resident Teachers (CRTs). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 26 June 2023 to 05 July 2023.

TS KGBV Vacancy Details

KGBVs (Only Female Candidates)

Special Officer - 38

PGCRT - 689

PGCRT (Nursing) - 160

CRT - 254

Physical Education Teacher (PET) - 77

URSs (Candidates of all genders)

Special Officer - 04

CRT - 19

Eligibility Criteria for TS KGBV Teacher and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Special Officer A - A Post Graduate Degree with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a University recognized by the UGC and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) or B.A. B.Ed. / B.Sc. B.Ed. from any institution recognized by NCTE or B.Ed. (Special Education) from any institution recognized by RCI with the subject concerned as a Methodology. Pass in Paper II of Telangana State Eligibility Test. (TSTET) / Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) (Prior to CTET with Mathematics and Science (or) Social studies as Optional. Candidates can click on the notification link below for more information regarding academic qualifications.

CRT - Must possess a Graduate / Post Graduate Degree OR Must possess a 4-year B.A. B.Ed. / B.Sc. B.Ed. TSTET/APTET/CTET.

For other posts, check detailed notification

How to Apply for TS KGBV Teacher and Other Posts

Candidates can submit the applications online at the link given on School Education Department portal https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in. ii. Before filling the application, candidates shall go through the ‘USER Manual’ provided on the website and follow the step-by-step procedure given in the Manual. While filling the application form, the candidates have to ensure that there are no mistakes in it. iii. Soft copies of all documents as given at po