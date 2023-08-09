TS MHSRB Staff Nurse Result 2023: Download Link of Merit List on mhsrb.telangana.gov.in, Check Cut Off

S MHSRB Staff Nurse Result 2023: The Medical Health Service Recruitment Board, Telangana will soon declare the TS Staff Nurse Result 2023. It is expected that TS Staff Nurse 2023 results to be announced on the last week of August 2023. Read the latest update.

MHSRB TS Staff Nurse Result 2023: The Medical Health Service Recruitment Board, Telangana will soon declare the TS Staff Nurse Result 2023. It is expected that TS Staff Nurse 2023 results to be announced in the last week of August 2023. However, any official notification on the TS Staff Nurse result date has not been announced by the examination authority.

The Telangana Staff Nurse 2023 Result will be announced soon at the official website www.mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam held on August 2, 2023, can check their results from this page.

TS Staff Nurse Result 2023

The official website to download TS Staff Nurse Result 2023 is www.mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the result and scorecard.

How to Download TS Staff Nurse Result 2023?

The step-wise procedure to download TS Staff Nurse Result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage go to the latest updates in the result section

Step 3: Click on the link “Click here for a download of Result facility link for Staff Nurse Examination

Step 4: Enter the MHRSB registration number, registered mobile number and date of birth.

Step 5: TS Staff Nurse Result appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download the TS Staff Nurse Result 2023 and take a printout

Details Mentioned in TS Staff Nurse Scorecard

The result cum scorecard will have the following details of candidates who have appeared in the examination.

Candidate Name Gender (Male/ Female) Roll Number Application number Category Marks Obtained

TS Staff Nurse Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

The TS Staff Nurse Cut-Off marks will be published along with the declaration of the result. The cutoff score is the minimum qualifying mark which must be secured by the candidates to qualify for the exam. Based on the cutoff score candidates will be shortlisted for the next round of the recruitment process. It is expected that the TS Staff Nurse qualifying marks for general category candidates will be around 55% to 60% while for SC and ST categories the qualifying percentage will be around 50% to 55%



TS Staff Nurse Merit List 2023: After the declaration of the result, the examination authority will announce the TS Staff Nurse Merit List containing the names of the candidates who have been selected as staff nurses in the departments. The merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination. Based on the rank in the merit list candidates will be called for further selection processes like interviews, DV process, and medical tests.