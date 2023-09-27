TS TET Result 2023 Out: Download Telangana TET Result at tstet.cgg.gov.in

TS TET Result 2023 Out: Department of School Education, Telangana has declared the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) result on its official website. Check download link.

TS TET Result 2023 : The Department of School Education, Telangana has declared the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) result on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) can check the result from the official website. The TS TET Result 2023 is available on the official website-tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Direct Link To Download: TS TET Result 2023





It is noted that the written exam for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test was held on September 15, 2023 (Friday) across the state. Exam was conducted in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm across the state.

Earlier the answer key of the exam was released on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam raised their objections, if any, for the answer as per the schedule displayed.

How to Download TS TET Result 2023?

Now TS TET Result 2023 is available on the official website and you can download the same from the official website after following the steps given below.

Step 1 : Visit the official website Telangana TET -https://tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Download Results - TSTET 2023 under services column on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the TS TET 2023 results in a new window.

Step 4: Provide your Hall Ticket number and click on get results.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

TS TET Result 2023: What's Next

After the announcement of Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET), now candidates qualified in the written exam will have to appear for the next round of selection process as mentioned in the notification.

TS TET Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

The criteria for considering pass in the TS-TET are as 60 per cent and above for General, 50 per cent and above for BC and40 percent and above for SC/ST/Differently abled (PH). You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.