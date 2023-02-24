TSHC Various Post 2023 Exam Date & Admit Card Schedule Released, Download PDF

TSHC Various Post 2023: The Telangana High Court has released notifications regarding TSHC Various Post 2023 on its official website at- tshc.gov.in. In the notification the exam date of various vacancies like Assistant, Examiner, Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, Translator etc has been declared and admit card release and download date has also been announced. Candidates can check all details here like date of the exam and Admit Card release dates. According to the official notifications released on the The Telangana High Court website, the Computer Based Exam is scheduled to be held from 31 March 2023 till 5 April 2023. The exam will be Computer Based Test .

Candidates applying and appearing for the TSHC Various Post 2023 exam can download the Exam Notice PDF by following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission at- tshc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Latest Updates and Notifications section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the links titled- “Information with regard to dates of computer based examination to the posts of Assistant, Examiner,System Assistant, Translator, Assistant Librarian and Computer Operator in the service of the High Court for the State of Telangana”

Schedule for conducting the computer based examination for the posts notified vide Notification Nos. 1/2023 to 4/2023, dated 02.01.2023 under Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service Rules”

Step 4: View and download and read both the notifications carefully.

TSHC Various Post 2023 Exam Time Date and Venue

TSHC Various Post 2023 Computer Based Test is scheduled to be held from 31 March 2023 till 5 April 2023. The Exam of various vacancies are on different dates. The details of vacancy and date of the exam are given in the table below. The city and Centre details of exam will be shared with the Admit Card. The Admit Card will be released on 23 March 2023.

Name of Post Date of Computer Based Test Assistant, Examiner, System Assistant 31 March 2023 Translator, Assistant Librarian, Computer Operator 1 April 2023 Junior Assistant 3 April 2023 Record Assistant, Examiner 4 April 2023 Field Assistant 5 April 2023

For complete details read official exam notices.