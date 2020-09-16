TSICET 2020 Admit Card to be released by Kakatiya University on This Date

TSICET Admit Card 2020: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 admit card released date has been extended to 24th September 2020 by Kakatiya University. Candidates will be able to download the TS ICET admit card from the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in. It is mandatory to carry the TSICET admit card to the TSICET 2020 test center. The exam is schedule to be conducted on 30th September and 1st October 2020.

Along with the admit card, aspirants should also carry a photo identity proof, photograph and a copy of application form to the test center. These documents are mandatory for the verification process. It should also be noted that without these documents, entry to test center is not allowed.

TS ICET Admit Card 2020

Candidates can apply for the MBA entrance exam till 20th September by paying a late fee. Here important dates related to the TS ICET exam which you must note for future reference.

TS ICET Exam Events Important Dates TS ICET Registration Ends 20th September TS ICET Admit Card 24th September TS ICET Exam 30th Sept and 1st October

TS ICET 2020 Exam Day: Things to Remember

Applicants are requested to follow the instruction mentioned below while appearing for the TS ICET Exam as it will enable them appear for the exam without a glitch. So here are some instructions for your reference:

Candidates must reach at least half an hour before the time mentioned on the Admit card.

Candidates must not carry any electronic gadgets inside the examination hall to avoid chaos at the time of the exam

Carrying TS ICET Admit card along with the xerox and original photo identity proof and application form is mandatory to the test center

It is mandatory to carry one passport size photograph that should be the same that you uploaded while filling the application form

Candidates must also carry a blue or black pen along with the documents

About TSICET 2020

The TSICET 2020 exam is generally conducted in the May in two sessions a day window. However, owing to the grim scenario of COVID19, the MBA entrance exam deadline has been delayed this year. The MBA entrance exam was last year held in 22 districts of Telangana state and 4 districts of Andhra Pradesh. TSICET comprises of 200 objective type questions from Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and communication Ability section with each section containing 75, 75, and 50 questions respectively. There are 4 options choices against each question. Each correct answer will give candidate +1 mark. There is no negative marking in the exam. Candidates are required to complete the MBA entrance exam in 150 minutes.

