TSLPRB Written Hall Ticket 2023 Out For SCT Constable & Other Posts: Check Download Link Here

TSLPRB Final Written Exam Hall Ticket 2023 : The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for the post of SCT PCs (Civil) and other posts on its official website. TSLPRB will be conducting the final written exam for the above posts on April 30, 2023 across the state. All those candidates who have to appear in the written final exam for these posts can download their Hall Ticket from the official website of TSLPRB- www.tslprb.in.



Although, the admit card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

TSLPRB Final Written Exam Hall Ticket 2023: Notice

It is noted that TSLPRB is all set to conduct the final written examinations for the Post of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent on 30th April 2023. Exam will be held for the post of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent from 10 am to

1 pm and for the Post of SCT PCs (IT&CO) from 2.30 to 5.30 pm in and around Hyderabad.

Candidates qualified for the written exam can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get the essential login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of an online application.



Candidates should note that after downloading the hall tickets, you will have to take a printout of the same, preferably on an A4 size paper on both the sides (so that the Hall Ticket is available on a single-sheet paper).

Candidates are advised to affix their passport photograph (whose digital copy was earlier uploaded along with the Application Form) at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the hall ticket.



How to download the TSLPRB Final Written Exam Hall Ticket 2023 ?