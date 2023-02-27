TSPSC Admit Card OUT for AE, JTO & Other Exam: Get Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date & Other Details Here

TSPSC AE, JTO & Other Admit Cards 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e., www.tspsc.gov.in For more information such as Exam Dates, Procedure to Download the Admit Card and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

TSPSC Admit Card 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission in its latest notification has released the Admit Card for the AE, JTO & Other Examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of TSPSC i.e., www.tspsc.gov.in

Candidates can download the Admit Cards by entering their Registration Numbers and Passwords. The candidates must note that the printout of the admit card must be clear or in other words the Printout must not be blurred.

TSPSC Various Vacancy Admit Card

TSPSC Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission for the TSPSC Various Vacancy 2022. As many as 837 vacancies have to be filled for the post of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer & Junior Technical Officer in Various Engineering Departments.

The TSPSC Admit Card 2022 will be available to download up to 45 minutes prior to the commencement of Examination. However, the candidates advised to download the TSPSC Various Vacancy Admit Card well in advance to avoid the last moment rush.

TSPSC AE, JTO & Other Examination

The TSPSC AE, JTO & Other Vacancy Examination is supposed to be held on 5th March 2023. Thus, according to the official notification the admit cards have been released for the TSPSC AE, JTO & Other Examination that is to be held on 5th March 2023 in the shift of 10 Am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm on Sunday.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the TSPSC Admit Card 2022. However, those candidates who wish to see the official notification can check it from the direct link given below.

TSPSC Various Vacancy Admit Card

How to Download the TSPSC AE, JTO & Other Recruitment Admit Card?

Go to the official website of TSPSC i.e., www.tspsc.gov.in Go to admit card download Portal i.e., hallticket.tspsc.gov.in and Enter Your Registration Number and Password Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for TSPSC Various Vacancy Admit Card

TSPSC Recruitment 2022 Click Here to Download Admit Card

The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the TSPSC Various Vacancy Admit Card Examination must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.