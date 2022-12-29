TSPSC Recruitment 2023 for 148 Agriculture Officer Posts, Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria Here

TSPSC has invited online application for the 148 Agriculture Officer Posts on its official website. Check TSPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC AO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online application for the 148 Agriculture Officer in Agriculture and Co-operation Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 30 January 2023 at https://www.tspsc.gov.in. The process of online application will commence from 10 January 2023.

Candidates selected finally for Agriculture Officer Post will get Scale of Pay as Rs. 51,320-1,27,310.

Candidates will have certain educational qualification to apply for TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification including Bachelor of Science in Agriculture / B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture of a recognized University.

Notification Details TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job :

Notification No.: 27/2022

Important Date TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening date for submission of application: 10 January 2023

Last date for submission of application: 30 January 2023

Vacancy Details TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Agriculture Officer-148

Eligibility Criteria TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture / B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture of a recognized University accredited by Indian Council of Agriculture Research.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection proces and other updates for the post.

Age Limit

Minimum 18 years & Maximum 44 years. The age

is reckoned as on 01/07/2022

TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in from 10 January to 30 January 2023.