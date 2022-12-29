TSPSC Recruitment 2023 for 148 Agriculture Officer Posts, Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria Here

TSPSC AO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online application for the 148 Agriculture Officer in Agriculture and Co-operation Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 30 January 2023 at https://www.tspsc.gov.in. The process of online application will commence from 10 January 2023.
Candidates selected finally for Agriculture Officer Post will get Scale of Pay as Rs. 51,320-1,27,310.
Candidates will have certain educational qualification to apply for TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification including Bachelor of Science in Agriculture / B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture of a recognized University.
Notification Details TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job :
Notification No.: 27/2022
Important Date TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Opening date for submission of application: 10 January 2023
Last date for submission of application: 30 January 2023
Vacancy Details TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Agriculture Officer-148
Eligibility Criteria TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture / B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture of a recognized University accredited by Indian Council of Agriculture Research.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection proces and other updates for the post.
Age Limit
Minimum 18 years & Maximum 44 years. The age
is reckoned as on 01/07/2022
TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply TSPSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in from 10 January to 30 January 2023.
- Click on the online Application Link provided on the website and provide your credentials including TSPSC ID and Date of Birth.
- Then login with OTP received to proceed further for the application process.