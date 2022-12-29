TSPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 Released @websitenew.tspsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

Telangana State PSC has released the Admit Card for the post of CDPO and others on its official website-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

TSPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 : Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of CDPO in Women Development and Child Welfare Department on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the post of CDPO, Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and others can download their Admit Card from the official website of TSPSC-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

However you can download the TSPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: TSPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022





It is noted that TSPSC is set to conduct the written Examination for various posts including Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Addl. Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Ware House on 03 January 2023 FN & AN. Exam will be conducted in in CBRT Mode from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM).

Candidates who have applied for these posts in Women Development and Child Welfare Department against Notification No.13/2022 can download their Admit Card for the written exam from the official website.

You can download admit card after providing your login credentials including TSPSC ID and Date of Birth to the link available on the home page.

You can download TSPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

Process To Download: TSPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022