TSPSC CPT Admit Card 2020 out for Group 4 Services Computer Proficiency Test @tspsc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

TSPSC CPT Admit Card 2020 out for Group 4 Services: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released TSPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Proficiency Test for Group IV Exam against Advt No 10/2018 can download their call letter through the official website of TSPSC.i.e.tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of TSPSC. In a bid to download the TSPSC CPT Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like TSPSC ID and Date of Birth on the official website.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the test of "Proficiency in Office Automation with usage of Computer and Associated Software,” for certificate verification for the posts of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant cum Typist.

Candidates are required to qualify in the Proficiency Test for the purpose of Selection. It is only a qualifying test and the marks secured by the candidates will not be counted for the purpose of selection for TSPSC Group 4 against Advt No 10/2018.

You can check the direct link to download the TSPSC CPT Admit Card 2020 out for Group 4 Services given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC CPT Admit Card 2020 out for Group 4 Services





How to Download: TSPSC CPT Admit Card 2020 out for Group 4 Services