TSPSC CV List 2020 Released @tspsc.gov.in for AAO, ASO Posts

TSPSC CV List 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Certificate Verification List for the posts of AAO, ASO & DPA on its official website. Now all such candidates who have to appear for the TSPSC AAO and other post CV round can check the CV date from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The 5th Spell CV round for the TSPSC AAO and other posts will be held on 31 January to 04 February 2020. All such candidates who have to appear in the Certificate Verification round can go through the official website in this regard.

You can download the TSPSC AAO and other posts CV list also from the direct link given below.

Earlier Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had notified for the posts of Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Assistant Stores Officer Grade –II and Data Processing Assistant Grade-II in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited, vide notification no. 18/2018.

Visit to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Click on the link WEB NOTE FOR CERTIFICATE VERIFICATION OF TS-BEVERAGES NOTIFICATION NO.18/2018 Displaying on the home page.

A new PDF will be open for your desired CV List.

Download and save a copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)for latest updates regarding the posts of Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Assistant Stores Officer Grade –II and Data Processing Assistant Grade-II in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited, vide notification no. 18/2018.