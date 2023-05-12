TSPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023 Out @websitenew.tspsc.gov.in: Check Exam Pattern

Telangana PSC has released the admit card download link for the post of Drug Inspector on its official website-tspsc.gov.in. Download link available here.

TSPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023 Download: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card download link for the post of Drug Inspector on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Drug Inspector May 19, 2023.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Drug Inspector post can download their admit card from the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in.

However admit cards for the Drug Inspector post can be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023





TSPSC Drug Inspector 2023 : Exam Pattern

As per the selection process for the Drug Inspector posts, the Commission will be conducting the written exam on May 19, 2023 across the state. Exams will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM.

Exam will be held in objective type mode and there will be total 300 questions for the subjects including General Studies & General Abilities and Concerned Subject

(Degree Level).

Scheme of Examination

Written Examination (Objective Type) No. of Questions Duration (Minutes) Maximum Marks Paper-I: General Studies & General Abilities 150 150 150 Paper-II: Concerned Subject (Degree Level) 150 150 300 TOTAL 450

Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve your login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of application.



Process To Download: TSPSC Drug Inspector Admit Card 2023