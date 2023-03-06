JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 Declared @websitenew.tspsc.gov.in: Download PDF

Telangana SPSC has released the  Merit List  for the post of Extension Officer on its official website-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Download PDF. 

TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023
TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023

TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the  Merit List  for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department on its official website. A total of 15280 candidates have been admitted in the Merit List for the  Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I  posts against notification no.11/2022. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Extension Officer (Supervisor)  can download the TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 from the official website of  TSPSC-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

The merit list for the Extension Officer posts can also be downloaded directly from the link directly given below. 

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023

TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023: Details 

Event  Details 
Post Name Extension Officer (Supervisor)
Notification Number  11/2022
No of candidates applied 26751
Total no. of candidate attended the exam 16729
No. of candidate not included in the Merit List  1449
No. of candidates admitted in Merit List 15280


According to the short notice released, a total of 15280 candidates have been admitted to the merit list for the post of Extension Officer. A total of 26751 candidates applied for Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts out of which 16729 candidates attended the exam. 

It is noted that TSPSC has conducted the written exam for Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts on  08/01/2023. Candidates will be shortlisted for verification of original certificates in 1:2 ratio before finalizing the selection list.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts can download the TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission-https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/ 
Step 2 : On the home page Click on the link that reads- “  MERIT LIST - EXTENSION OFFICER (SUPERVISOR) GRADE-I IN WOMEN DEVELOPMENT AND CHILD WELFARE DEPARTMENT - NOTIFICATION NO. 11/2022 - REG.
Step 3: You will get the PDF of TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 in a new window. 
Step 4: Download and save the TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 for future reference. 

