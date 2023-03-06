TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 Declared @websitenew.tspsc.gov.in: Download PDF

TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Merit List for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department on its official website. A total of 15280 candidates have been admitted in the Merit List for the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts against notification no.11/2022. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Extension Officer (Supervisor) can download the TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 from the official website of TSPSC-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.
The merit list for the Extension Officer posts can also be downloaded directly from the link directly given below.
Direct Link To Download: TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023
TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023: Details
|Event
|Details
|Post Name
|Extension Officer (Supervisor)
|Notification Number
|11/2022
|No of candidates applied
|26751
|Total no. of candidate attended the exam
|16729
|No. of candidate not included in the Merit List
|1449
|No. of candidates admitted in Merit List
|15280
According to the short notice released, a total of 15280 candidates have been admitted to the merit list for the post of Extension Officer. A total of 26751 candidates applied for Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts out of which 16729 candidates attended the exam.
It is noted that TSPSC has conducted the written exam for Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts on 08/01/2023. Candidates will be shortlisted for verification of original certificates in 1:2 ratio before finalizing the selection list.
Candidates appeared in the written exam for Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts can download the TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission-https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/
Step 2 : On the home page Click on the link that reads- “ MERIT LIST - EXTENSION OFFICER (SUPERVISOR) GRADE-I IN WOMEN DEVELOPMENT AND CHILD WELFARE DEPARTMENT - NOTIFICATION NO. 11/2022 - REG.
Step 3: You will get the PDF of TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 in a new window.
Step 4: Download and save the TSPSC Extension Officer Merit List 2023 for future reference.