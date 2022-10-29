TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: Submit Your Objection From 31 October @tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission is going to upload the Prelims Answer Key of Group 1 Posts on 29 October 2022. Check Objection and Other Details Below.

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) published an important notice regarding the answer key of the master question paper of the Preliminary Exam for Group-I Services on its website, tspsc.gov.in. As per the notice, the TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key Link will be made available today on its website.

Also, the students can raise objections, if any. The objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online through the link provided on the TSPSC website from 31 October 2022. The link will be available till 04 November 2022 upto 5.00 PM. Students of English-Telugu or of English-Urdu are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the Text Box provided in the link provided for writing the objections is compatible only with the English Language. They are also required to attach copies of the proofs from the resources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided. The resources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered references if they are not authentic or not official.

The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations will not be considered under any circumstances.

The commission will also release the OMR Answer sheets of the candidates who attended the examination on 29 October 2022. The answer sheets will be available till 29 November 2022 on the website.

The commission conducted the Objective type Exam for Group-l Services on 16 October 2022 2022 FN in 33 districts of Telangana state wherein 2,85,916 candidates participated.

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key Notice