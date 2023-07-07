TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023: Check Prelims (Link), Cut Off Download PDF & More

TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023 : The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will announce today i.e. July 07, 2023 the Group 1 Prelims Results 2023 on its official website- https://tspsc.gov.in . Check pdf download link here.

TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023 : The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is likely to release the Group 1 Prelims Results 2023 on its official website. According to media reports, the Commission will upload the result link today i.e. July 07, 2023 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for Group 1 posts held on June 11, 2023 can check their result on the official website-https://tspsc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

You can download the Group 1 Prelims Results 2023 from the link given below.

Link To Download: TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023





According to media reports, TSPSC is likely to release the prelims result for Group I posts today i.e. July 07th, 2023. The TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023 result link will be available on the official website once it is announced by the Commission. A total 503 Group I posts are to be filled by the recruitment drive launched earlier by TSPSC.

It is noted that the Commission had conducted the written exam for the Group 1 posts on June 11, 2023 across the state. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Prelims/Mains exam followed by Interview.

TSPSC Group 1 Cut Off Marks 2023



As it is expected, just after the declaration of results by TSPSC, the cut off marks will also be released by the Commission on its official website for the Group 1 posts. Those candidates appeared in the Group 1 prelims exam will be able to check the category wise cut off marks for the Group 1 posts through the official website

Process to Download: TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023

Step 1 Go to official website of TSPSC-www.tspsc.gov.in

Step 2Click on the link titled - “TSPSC Group 1 Results 2023" on the home page.

Step 3 You will get the pdf of the desired result in a new window.

Step 4 You can download and take a printout of it.