TSPSC DV Schedule 2021 for Language Pandit Hindi Postponed due to COVID-19@tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

TSPSC DV Schedule 2020 Postponed: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the Document Verification schedule for the posts of Language Pandit Hindi due to COVID-19 lockdown. All such candidates who have to appear for the Certificate verification round for to the posts of Language Pandit against Notification No. 54/2017 can check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- tspsc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to postpone the Document Verification schedule for the posts of Language Pandit Hindi due to Imposition of COVID-19 lockdown extended till 30-05-2021.

Notification further says," In continuation to PH Result Notification dated: 13/05/2021, 21 PH candidates were picked up for Certificate Verification to the post of Language Pandit – Hindi on the basis of OMR/CBRT Examinations held on 27/02/2018 AN notified vide Notification No. 54/2017. Certificate verification for the post of Language Pandit – Hindi scheduled on Dt:22/05/2021 is hereby postponed due to Imposition of COVID-19 lockdown extended till 30-05-2021 as per Disaster Management act,-2005. The Schedule for the verification of certificates will be announced later."

All such candidates who have qualified for the DV round for Language Pandit – Hindi post can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

