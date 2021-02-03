TSPSC Merit List 2021 Declared for Lab Technician/Veterinary Assistant Posts @tspsc.gov.in, Download PDF

TSPSC Merit List 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Merit List for the posts of Lab Technician and Veterinary Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the various selection processes round for these posts can check the merit list available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-tspsc.gov.in/.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has uploaded the merit lists for the posts of Lab Technician and Veterinary Assistant in P.V.Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University on its official website.

It is noted that TSPSC has conducted written examination for the post of Lab Technician vide Notification No.05/2020 and Veterinary Assistant vide Commission’s Notification No.06/2020 on 13/11/2020 FN & AN on 07/11/2020 FN & AN in OMR mode respectively.

All such candidates who have appeared in the written test for the posts of Lab Technician and Veterinary Assistant can check the merit list available on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC Merit List 2021 for Lab Technician Post





Direct Link for TSPSC Merit List 2021 for Veterinary Assistant Post





How to Download: TSPSC Merit List 2021 for Lab Technician/Veterinary Assistant Posts