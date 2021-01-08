TSPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Language Pandit Hindi Post @tspsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

TSPSC Provisional Result 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the provisional result for the post of Language Pandit Hindi on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the OMR/CBRT Examination can check the provisional result (3rd Spell) available on the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in/.



Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has uploaded the Provisional Result (3rd Spell) for the post of Language Pandit – Hindi on its official website. A total of 294 candidates are provisionally short listed for Certificate verification round on the basis of OMR/CBRT Examination held on 27/02/2018.

Candidates shortlisted for 3rd Spell for Language Pandit Hindi posts should note that not they will have to appear for the Document Verification round as a selection process. They will have to produce all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification duly attested by Gazetted Officer at the time of Verification of Certificates.

Schedule of Certificate verification for 294 candidates will be announced later on the official website of TSPSC. Candidates should note that the web option link will be made available soon on Commission’s website hence they are advised to check the official website regularly for latest update in this regard.

Candidates appeared in the OMR/CBRT Examination for Language Pandit Hindi post can check the list of provisionally selected candidates on TSPSC's official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Language Pandit Hindi Post





How to Download: TSPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Language Pandit Hindi Post