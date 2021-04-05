TSPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 127 JR Typist & Jr Assistant Posts @tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the notification for the post of Junior Typist and Jr Assistant Posts. TSPSC Assistant Application Link will be activated on 12 April 2021 on official website - -tspsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TSPSC Jobs 2021 on or before 05 May 2021.

A total of 127 vacancies are available of which 15 are for Senior Assistant and 112 are for Junior Assistant. TSPSC Recruitment is being done for P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Prof. Jayashanakar Telangana State Agricultural University.

Candidates would be able to check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application, once the detailed notification is released.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 12 April 2021

Last Date of Application - 05 May 2021

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University - 15 Junior Assistant-cum-Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University - 10 Junior Assistant-cum-Typist in Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University - 102

TSPSC Assistant Salary:

Senior Assistant in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University - Rs. 22,460 - 66,330/- Junior Assistant-cum-Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University - Rs. 16,400 - 49,870/- Junior Assistant-cum-Typist in Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University - Rs. 16,400 - 49,870/-

Eligibility Criteria for TSPSC Assistant Posts

A University Degree and a Diploma in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. (OR) B.C.A. Degree (OR) A Degree with Computer Science as one of the elective subjects A pass in Govt. Technical Examination in Typewriting English by the Lower Grade.

Age Limit:

18 to 34 years

Selection Process for TSPSC Assistant Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Examination (Objective Type). Those candidates who qualify in the Examination in order of merit will be called for verification of Certificates, Community and Category wise for the vacancies available as required. The minimum qualifying marks for Selection are OCs 40%, BCs 35%

SCs, STs and PH 30%

How to Apply for TSPSC Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the Commission’s Website from 12 April to 05 May 2021.

TSPSC Assistant Fee:

Rs. 200/- .This apart, the applicants have to pay RS. 80/- towards Examination Fee. However, the SC, ST, BC & PH.

b) Unemployed applicants in the age group of 18 to 34 years category of candidates belonging to Telangana State only are exempted from payment of Examination fee.

TSPSC Assistant Notification Download

TSPSC Short Notification Download

TSPSC Website