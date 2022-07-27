TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @tspsc.gov.in, Get Apply Link Here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online application for the 24 Food Safety Officer posts on its official website. Check TSPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 24 post of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 August 2022. Online apply process for these posts will commence from 29 July 2022. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Scale of Pay Rs. 42,300-1,15,270/-.

Candidates applying for these posts should have degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022:

Notification Number: 06/2022

Important Dates TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022:

Start Date for Submission of Application: 29 July 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 August 2022

Vacancy Details TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022:

Food Safety Officer-24

Eligibility Criteria TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:i) A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University; OR

ii) Any other equivalent / recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Age as on 01/07/2022 TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022:

18-44 Years.

(Scale of Pay Rs.) TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022:

42,300-1,15,270/-

TSPSC Food Safety Officer Online Application 2022:PDF





Online Apply Link

How to Apply TSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates can apply for TTSPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022 through the online mode from 29 July to 26 August 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.