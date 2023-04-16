TSPSC Revised Schedule 2023: TSPSC Reschedules Exam Dates for Agricultural Officer & Other Posts

TSPSC Revised Dates: TSPSC has released a new timetable for multiple gazetted and non-gazetted posts, such as Drug Inspector, Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector, and Agriculture Officer. The updated schedule can be found on the official TSPSC website. The exams for these positions will be held in two shifts as computer-based tests. It is recommended that candidates visit the official website regularly to stay up-to-date on any further information.

TSPSC Revised Dates 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced a new schedule for several gazetted and non-gazetted positions, including Agriculture Officer, Drug Inspector, and Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector. Candidates who are preparing for these exams can view the revised timetable on the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Revised Schedule

According to the updated schedule, the Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture and Co-operation Department exam, originally scheduled for April 25, 2023, will now be conducted on May 16, 2023. Additionally, the Drug Inspector examination, initially set for May 07, 2023, will now take place on May 19, 2023.

Candidates should check the official TSPSC website for further updates and changes to the schedule. It is important to note that these exams will be computer-based tests held in two shifts. Aspiring candidates should prepare accordingly and stay updated on any further announcements.

How to download the TSPSC Exam Date 2023 Official Notification?

Step 1: Open the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled "WEB NOTE - REVISED EXAMINATION SCHEDULE - REG."

Step 3: A PDF file containing the revised schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Download PDF: TSPSC Revised Exam Schedule Official Notification

It is worth noting that the exams for these positions will be conducted in two shifts as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). As per reports, the revision of dates was made due to a TSPSC paper leak. To stay informed of any further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in.