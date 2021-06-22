TSPSC Revised FBO Result 2021 Out for Forest Beat Officer Posts @tspsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised provisional result for the Forest Beat Officer Posts on its official website- tspsc.gov.in. Check details here.

TSPSC Revised FBO Result 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised provisional result for the posts of Forest Beat Officer Posts in Forest Department, vide Notification No.48/2017. All such candidates appeared in the Physical Test and Events round for the Forest Beat Officer Posts can check the result available on the official website of TSPSC i.e- tspsc.gov.in.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the revised list of selected candidates for the posts of Forest Beat Officer Posts in Forest Department. Selection has been done on the basis of Physical Test, Events & Certificate Verification conducted by the Commission.

It is noted that TSPSC has conducted the Physical Test and Events for 2nd spell from 15/02/2020 to 18/02/2020, for 3rd spell from 04/08/2020 to 11/08/2020, for 4th spell from 09/11/2020 to 12/11/2020 and for 5th Spell on 06/04/2021 respectively for the post of Forest Beat Officer in Forest Department.

