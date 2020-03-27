TSPSC RIMC Last Date 2020 for January 2021 Batch Extended @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

TSPSC Last Date 2020 for RIMC January 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the short notification regarding the last date for submission of application forms for RIMC Entrance Examination for January 2021 Term at its official website. All such candidates willing to apply for the same can check the short notification from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)- https://tspsc.gov.in/.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a short notification on its official website which says, "It is hereby informed that the earlier scheduled last date for submission of applications for RIMC Entrance Examination for January 2021 Term is 31st March, 2020. But, due to prevailing situation of COVID-19, (CORONA VIRUS) across the Country, all Government / Public Schools are closed till 31/03/2020. Hence, the Last date for submission of application forms will be decided and announced later by RIMC, Dehradun."

Candidates willing to apply for the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Entrance Examination for January 2021 Term is 31st March, 2020 can check the notification on the official website of TSPSC.

You can check the short notification also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TSPSC Last Date 2020 for RIMC January 2021 Extended





Download Process: TSPSC Last Date 2020 for RIMC January 2021 Extended

Visit to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-https://tspsc.gov.in/

Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-RIMC EXAMINATION TO BE HELD ON 01/06/2020 AND 02/06/2020 - EXTENSION OF LAST DATE FROM 31/03/2020 - WEB NOTE available on the homepage.

A new window will open on your screen with the PDF of the short Notification.

Download and save the copy for your future reference.

