TSPSC TPBO Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Get Direct Link to Download Admit Card Here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the hall ticket for the vacancies of TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer 2023 (Under Control Of The Director of Town and Country Planning in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department) to be held on 12 March 2023. This year there are a total of 175 vacancies of Town Planning Building Overseer. Candidates who have filled the form for Town Planning Building Overseer can now download the Hall Ticket for the same. The Hall Ticket or Admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission at - https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Steps to download the TSPSC TPBO Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission at - https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link titled - “HALL TICKET FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF TOWN PLANNING BUILDING OVERSEER” on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window to download the hall ticket will be opened.

Step 4: Fill in the details like TSPSC ID, DOB and Captcha.

Step 5: Download the PDF of the Admit card or Hall Ticket and take a printout of it.

Candidates can also download the admit card from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Hall Ticket 2023

Direct Link to Download the TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Admit Card 2023 Notice

Once candidates download the TSPSC TPBO Hall Ticket 2023 they are advised to check all details printed on the Admit Card/Hall Ticket. The admit card consists of all necessary information like registration number, exam date, venue, reporting time, examination timing, COVID-19 instructions, and other details. Therefore candidates are advised to carefully check and read all the instructions before appearing for the examination. The Exam will be OMR Based written Examination.

TSPSC TPBO Admit Card 2023: No. of Vacancies

The Telangana State Public Service Commission is conducting recruitment exam for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. This year there are a total of 175 vacancies for this post.

TSPSC TPBO Hall Ticket 2023: Date Of Examination

The TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Exam shall be conducted on 12 March 2023.