Job Alert! Apply Online For 175 Town Planning Overseer Post at tspsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online application for the 175 Town Planning Overseer posts on its official website. Check TSPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released job notification for the Town Planning Building Overseer post under Control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in Municipal Administrtaion and Urban Development Department.

Candidates selected finally for the Town Planning Building Overseer post will get the pay scale of 32,810-96,890. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for theses posts on or before 13 October 2022. The process of online application will commence from 20 September 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Diploma

in D.C.E. / L.C.E. / L.A.A./Degree in B. Arch. or B.E. / B. Tech (Civil) or B. Planning / B. Tech (Planning) with additional eligibility can apply for Town Planning Building Overseer post.

Notification Details for TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Recruitment 2022:

Notification Number-14/2022

Important Dates for TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Submission of Application:20 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 October 2022

Vacancy Details for TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Recruitment 2022:

Town Planning Building Overseer-175

Eligibility Criteria for TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Must possess a minimum qualification of a Diploma in D.C.E. / L.C.E. / L.A.A., awarded by the State Board of Technical Education. OR

Degree in B. Arch. or B.E. / B. Tech (Civil) or B. Planning / B. Tech (Planning) from a University in

India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act, recognized by the University Grants Commission. OR

Any other equivalent qualification to the qualification as prescribed by the government from time to time and shall be enunciated by the Government thereto.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Scale of Pay Rs: 32,810- 96,890/-

TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply for TSPSC Town Planning Building Overseer Recruitment

Candidates willing to apply for these posts will have to visit on the official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in and click on the online Application Link provided on the website. The last date of submission of online application is 13 October 2022.