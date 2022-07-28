TSSPDCL Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Sub Engineer (Electrical) Post @tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in, Check Download Link

TSSPDCL has released Admit Card 2022 for the Sub-Engineer(Electrical) post on its website-tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in. Check download link here.

TSSPDCL Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has released Admit Card 2022 for the Sub-Engineer(Electrical) pos on its website. Candidates who have applied for the Sub-Engineer(Electrical) post can download the Admit card from the official website-tssouthernpower.com.

However you can download the TSSPDCL Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: TSSPDCL Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the TSSPDCL Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link available on the official website.

You will have to provide your login credentials including Candidate Id / Reference Id, Date of Birth, Candidate Name, Mobile No as user Id and your date of birth as password.

It is noted that TSSPDCL is set to conduct the written exam for the Sub Engineer post on 31 July 2022. Candidates applied successfully for the above post can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the link given below.

Procedure to download TSSPDCL Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022