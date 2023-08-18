TS-TET 2023: Application Process Completed, Exam On Sep 15, Check Pattern/Timing And Others

TS-TET 2023 Exam Update: Application process for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test has been completed. Written exam will be held on September 15, 2023 across the state. Check Pattern/Timing And Others

TS-TET 2023 Application Process Completed: The online application process for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test has been completed on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test can check their application status on the official website-https://tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test will be conducted on September 15, 2023(Friday) across the state.

According to the short notice released, for TS-TET, it will be two categories including I to V classes (Paper- I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper - II).



How to Download TS-TET 2023 Exam Update?

Step 1 : Visit the official website Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test-https://tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Notification on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf on the home page.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

TS-TET 2023 Exam Timings/Pattern

The written exam for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test will be held on September 15, 2023(Friday) across the state. Exam will be held for two Papers i.e. I and II.

Duration for Paper I will be 2 ½ hours which will be conducted from 9.30 A.M. to 12.00Noon. Paper II will be held from 2.30 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.

There will be two papers of the TS-TET, Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII shall have to appear for both papers.

TS-TET 2023 Exam: Qualifying Marks

General 60% and above BCs 50% and above SC/ST/Differently abled 40% and above

Examination Centers for TS-TET-2023:

TS-TET will be conducted in all the 33 Districts of the State. Candidates will have to appear in the exam venue as mentioned in their Admit Card provided by the concerned authority.