TTWREIS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 58 Care Taker, Junior Assistant Cum DEO & Other Posts @tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in

TTWREIS Recruitment 2020: Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS)Hyderabad, funded by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of Telangana, has invited applications for recruitment of vacant outsourced non teaching and class 4 outsourced staff on temporarily basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TTWREIS Recruitment 2020 www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in from 15 July to 30 July 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 15 July 2020
- Last Date of Application - 30 July 2020
TTWREIS Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 58
- Out sourced Staff Nurse - 3 Posts
- Out sourced Care Taker(Degree College) - 10 Posts
- Out sourced Lab Asst.(Degree College) - 14 Posts
- Out sourced Computer Lab Asst(Degree College) - 2 Posts
- Out sourced Junior Assistant Cum DEO - 1 Post
- Out sourced Lab.Asst/Lab Attender - 14 Posts
- Out sourced Kitchen Helper/ MPWs - 3 Posts
- Out sourced Office Subordinates (Attender) - 11 Posts
Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 17,500/-
- Care Taker(Degree College) - Rs. 15,000/-
- Lab Asst.(Degree College) - Rs. 15,000/-
- Computer Lab Asst. - Rs. 20,000/-
- Junior Assistant - Rs. 15,000/-
- Lab.Asst/Lab Attender - Rs. 15,000/-
- Kitchen Helper/ MPW - Rs. 12,000/-
- Office Subordinate (Attender) - Rs. 12,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Care Taker, Junior Assistant Cum DEO & Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - A Pass in Intermediate examination. Should have successfully completed 3 ½ years Nurses Training Course or B.Sc. (Nursing).
- Care Taker(Degree College) - A Degree in any discipline.
- Lab Asst.(Degree College) - A Bachelor’s degree of a recognized university. BSc Physical Sciences in case of Physics/Chemistry
- Computer Lab Asst. - B.Sc. Life Sciences in case of Chemistry/Botany/Zoology/Micro-Biology Labs.
- Computer Lab Asst(Degree College). Bachelors degree in Computer Science.
- Junior Assistant - Must hold a Degree. Must Possess a Certificate in Type Writing in Lower Grade in English issued by the Board of Technical Education. Must hold a certificate in computer Applications from Recognized Institution.
- Lab.Asst/Lab Attender - Must have passed SSC/10th class or its equivalent. Should be familiar in handling lab equipment.Kitchen Helper/ MPWs. Must have passed SSC. Must know cycling.
- Office Subordinate (Attender) and Kitchen Helper/ MPW - Must have passed SSC. Must know cycling
How to Apply for TTWREIS Care Taker, Junior Assistant Cum DEO & Other Posts
The candidates can submit their application through online on www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in by paying a Fee of Rs. 50/- from 15 July to 30 July 2020.
TTWREIS Recruitment Notification PDF