TTWREIS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 58 Care Taker, Junior Assistant Cum DEO & Other Posts @tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS)Hyderabad, funded by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of Telangana, has invited applications for recruitment of vacant outsourced non teaching and class 4 outsourced staff. Check Detail Here

Jul 16, 2020 15:49 IST
TTWREIS Recruitment 2020

TTWREIS Recruitment 2020: Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS)Hyderabad, funded by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of Telangana, has invited applications for recruitment of vacant outsourced non teaching and class 4 outsourced staff on temporarily basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TTWREIS Recruitment 2020 www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in from 15 July to 30 July 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 15 July 2020
  • Last Date of Application - 30 July 2020

TTWREIS Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 58

  • Out sourced Staff Nurse - 3 Posts
  • Out sourced Care Taker(Degree College) - 10 Posts
  • Out sourced Lab Asst.(Degree College) - 14 Posts
  • Out sourced Computer Lab Asst(Degree College) - 2 Posts
  • Out sourced Junior Assistant Cum DEO  - 1 Post
  • Out sourced Lab.Asst/Lab Attender - 14 Posts
  • Out sourced Kitchen Helper/ MPWs - 3 Posts
  • Out sourced Office Subordinates (Attender) - 11 Posts

Salary:

  • Staff Nurse - Rs. 17,500/-
  • Care Taker(Degree College) - Rs. 15,000/-
  • Lab Asst.(Degree College) - Rs. 15,000/-
  • Computer Lab Asst. - Rs. 20,000/-
  • Junior Assistant - Rs. 15,000/-
  • Lab.Asst/Lab Attender - Rs. 15,000/-
  • Kitchen Helper/ MPW - Rs. 12,000/-
  • Office Subordinate (Attender) - Rs. 12,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Care Taker, Junior Assistant Cum DEO & Other Posts 

Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - A Pass in Intermediate examination. Should have successfully completed 3 ½ years Nurses Training Course or B.Sc. (Nursing).
  • Care Taker(Degree College) - A Degree in any discipline.
  • Lab Asst.(Degree College) - A Bachelor’s degree of a recognized university. BSc Physical Sciences in case of Physics/Chemistry
  • Computer Lab Asst. - B.Sc. Life Sciences in case of Chemistry/Botany/Zoology/Micro-Biology Labs.
  • Computer Lab Asst(Degree College). Bachelors degree in Computer Science.
  • Junior Assistant - Must hold a Degree. Must Possess a Certificate in Type Writing in Lower Grade in English issued by the Board of Technical Education. Must hold a certificate in computer Applications from Recognized Institution.
  • Lab.Asst/Lab Attender - Must have passed SSC/10th class or its equivalent. Should be familiar in handling lab equipment.Kitchen Helper/ MPWs. Must have passed SSC. Must know cycling.
  • Office Subordinate (Attender) and Kitchen Helper/ MPW - Must have passed SSC. Must know cycling

How to Apply for TTWREIS Care Taker, Junior Assistant Cum DEO & Other Posts 

The candidates can submit their application through online on www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in by paying a Fee of Rs. 50/- from 15 July to 30 July 2020.

TTWREIS Recruitment Notification PDF

TTWREIS Online Application Link

