UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 on 21 May @ubter.in: Check Exam Date Here

UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER) has released the new admit card date and written test date for the post of Staff Nurse (Group C) on its website i.e. ubter.in. Candidates can download UBTER Admit Card from 21 May from 1 PM onwards from official website of UBTER Staff Nurse Recruitment - ubtersn.in.

As per the notice, UBTER Staff Nurse Exam shall be conducted on 28 May 2021 from 10 AM to 1 PM at centres in Dehradun and Haldwani. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on 18 April 2021.

Candidates should bring their photo-ID along with the admit card and follow all covid-19 guidelines.

UBTER Staff Nurse Admit Card Notice

UBTER Staff Nurse Exam Pattern

There will be 200 objective-type questions as follow:

There will be 2 papers consists of 200 objective-type questions as follow:

Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Paper 1 Nursing (Diploma) 100 100 3 hours Paper 2 - Intermediate Level General Hindi (Grammar) 30 30 GK and Questions related to Uttarakhand 30 40 General Studies - History 5 40 Geography 5 GK/Computer Knowledge 5 Economics 5 Civics 5 Enviornment and Pollution 3 Games 3 Awards 3 Important Dates and Days 3 Capital of States 3

UBTER will upload the answer key of the exam on its website for which candidates shall be informed through daily newspaper.

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education had invited applications for recruitment of 1238 vacancies of which 990 vacancies are reserved for Female candidates and 248 for Male candidates under different categories.