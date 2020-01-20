UBTER Group D DV Result 2019 Declared @ubter.in/, Check Roll Number and Marks Here

UBTER Group D Final Result 2019: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER) has declared the result of Document Verification for the Group D post on its official website. Now all wait is over for those candidates who have appeared for the Document Verification round and such candidates can check their result on the official website of UBTER.i.e. http://ubter.in/.

Selection of the candidates have been done on the basis of the Document Verification (DV) which was conducted from 06 January to 10 January 2020 at its Dehradun Office - Joint Entrance Examination, Research & Development Cell, Upper Aamwala, Tapowan Road Dehradun (Behind D.G. Health Office).

All such candidates can check their UBTER Group D Region–Wise list on the official website. You can also check the region wise result with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UBTER Group D DV Result 2019



It is to be noted that under UBTER Group D Exam 2019 which was held on 20 October 2019, board is set to recruit 401 Group D Posts (Daftari, Orderly Process Server, Chaprasi etc.) in various cities/district of Uttarakhand such as Dehradun, Haridwar ,Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar etc.

UBTER Group D DV Result 2019 Download Process

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education i.e- ubter.in/.

Click on the link UBTER Group D DV Result 2019 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Result.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the same.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Group D Posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.